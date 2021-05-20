PHC extends stay in police out-of-turn promotions case

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court has extended the stay in the case of out-of-turn promotions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police and sent the case to the chief justice for constitution of a larger bench in the matter.

A division bench of the PHC comprising Justice Lal Jan Khattak and Justice Ijaz Anwar heard the case on Wednesday.

The lawyer for the petitioners asked for constitution of the larger bench to hear the case. The counsel for the petitioners BarristerAdnan argued before the court that it was to be seen as to whether the order of the Supreme Court of Pakistan was for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as well or it was only for Punjab and Sindh.

The counsel argued that those promoted to the senior ranks were given promotions on the basis of their performance and not out of turn. He asked for the constitution of the larger bench to hear the case.

The bench, while extending the stay, remarked the case would be sent to the chief justice who will decide about the larger bench in the case. The affected officers also approached the Speaker KP Assembly recently to take up the matter as the decision would affect hundreds of officers.

A large number of acting superintendents of police (SPs) and deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) are among the officers who the rivals believe were given out-of-turn promotions

Some of these cops have already served as district police officers as well as SPs in investigation and other wings.

There are many policemen who were recruited as constables and now have been posted SPs and DSPs after getting speedy promotions. They were given promotions after they topped respective courses or they performed well in one or many incidents against hardened criminals and terrorists. However, the rivals, who were affected by these promotions, argue the blue-eyed subordinates were given undue favours to help them with speedy promotions.