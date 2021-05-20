Work on M&CH to be completed in six months: Rashid

Rawalpindi : Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Wednesday said that 80 per cent construction work of Mother and Child Hospital (M&CH) has been completed while remaining hopefully would be completed within six months.

Talking to the media during a visit along with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan to inspect the ongoing work at the site, he said the 400-bed hospital will be the first state-of-the-art facility of its kind in the country to have modern cancer treatment centre.

The minister said two city mega projects include Nullah Leh and Mother and Child hospital would be completed soon.

Rasheed said that to express solidarity with the people of Palestine, a public meeting would be held at Lal Haveli with strict observance to COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) on Friday to highlight the Zionist cruelties being carried out against the innocent Palestinian Muslims.

On the occasion, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Dr Faisal Sultan said that the government was committed to provide the best medical services at hospitals for mother and child in the country.

Talking to the media during the visit to Mother and Child Hospital, Dr Faisal said the innovative steps were being taken to further improve the facilities to control mother and child mortality rate.

He said that the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has paid special focus on the health sector by starting several mega projects. He added latest medical equipment were being provided at public hospitals.

He said that a 200-bed mother and child hospital in Rawalpindi would be completed soon.

He added besides neonatal intensive care and general surgeries, pediatric surgeries would also be conducted in this hospital.