Shahbaz meets Nosheen Iftikhar in Daska

LAHORE: PML-N President and Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif met Nosheen Iftikhar, daughter of Syed Iftikhar Hussain Shah (alias Pir Zaray Shah) and her family at the residence of late MNA in Daska here on Tuesday. During the meeting, Shahbaz said that Iftikhar Hussain Shah was a trusted, close and ideologically sincere companion of Nawaz Sharif. He said Pir Zaray Shah loved the people and the people loved him.

Shahbaz said that Nosheen Iftikhar was a brave and fearless daughter of a brave father. He said, “We are all proud of her, her colleagues and the people of the constituency.” He said though Zaray Shah was not with us today but his proud daughter was carrying out his mission of serving people with her father's determination.

Nosheen Iftikhar thanked Shahbaz Sharif for visiting her residence and offering condolence on his father's death.