Wed May 19, 2021
BR
Bureau report
May 19, 2021

ADC among 23 die in Peshawar due to coronavirus

National

PESHAWAR: An administrative official of Peshawar was among 23 who lost lives to coronavirus in the province on Tuesday, taking the toll from the viral infection to 3,827.

After being diagnosed with the infectious disease, Additional Assistant Commissioner (ADC) of Peshawar, Shams-ul-Islam, was admitted to the Hayatabad Medical Complex, where he remained under treatment for 45 days, but could not survive. The ADC was pronounced dead on Tuesday after remaining on a ventilator for over a week.

His body was transported to his native village in Dargai town of the Malakand district and was laid to rest in the family graveyard at a largely attended funeral. Meanwhile, up to 385 more people tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

