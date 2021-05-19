Punjab PA slams Israeli attacks on Gaza

LAHORE: Law Minister Raja Basharat presented a joint resolution condemning Israel in the Punjab Assembly here on Tuesday, which was passed unanimously.

The resolution said, “Prophet (PBUH) said a Muslim who does not stop oppression as much as possible is himself a victim of it”. Raja Basharat said, "We condemn the United States and call on 1.65 billion Muslims of 55 Islamic countries to take practical steps against Israeli aggression. Israel is verily responsible for the deteriorating situation in Palestine, which has desecrated Al-Aqsa Mosque in violation of international law and has committed war crimes by attacking unarmed Palestinians."

The resolution called for an immediate end to attacks on Palestinians and for the international community to stop Israel from committing grave human rights abuses. It said the Security Council must play its role in bringing peace to Palestine.

The resolution recommended that the federal government should do its part to condemn and prevent Israeli barbarism. The feelings and sentiments of the Pakistani people should be conveyed to the United Nations, the Organisation of Islamic Countries (OIC) and human rights organisations.

The federal government was also recommended to reaffirm its political and moral support to the Palestinians and reassure them that the Pakistani people stand by them in this hour of hardship, it said.