11 more shopping malls sealed in Faisalabad over SOPs breach

FAISALABAD: Authorities Tuesday sealed 11 more shopping malls and a restaurant for violating coronavirus lockdown/SOPs in the district. The authorities also detained seven people and imposed Rs 63,500 fine upon them for not wearing face masks.

Talking to reporters, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali said 1,616 shopping malls, 344 restaurants, 113 private schools, 45 marriage halls, seven private offices, a bus stand and four grocery shops were sealed and 132 vans were impounded and 952 people who were walking on highways and public places without face masks were arrested since March 15, 2021. He directed the Assistant Commissioners (ACs) to ensure implementation of coronavirus SOPs in letter and spirit.