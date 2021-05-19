184,093 administered coronavirus vaccine doses in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Ata ul Moenum Tuesday said 184,093 people have been vaccinated against coronavirus so far in Faisalabad. He said some 146,502 people have been given the first dose and 37,591 second dose of the vaccine.

Dr Ata said 18,611 people aged 30 to 34 years of age have been vaccinated likewise 23,961 people aged 35 to 39, 45,997 people aged 40 to 44 years have been vaccinated. He said 45,076 people aged 45 to 49 years, 91,845 persons aged 50 to 59 years, 33,878 people aged 60 to 64 years, 28,357 persons of 65 to 69 years of age and 30m,578 of 70 plus age have been administered vaccine so far. He said so far 21,130 health workers have also been vaccinated against coronavirus and those registered at 17 centres of the district are being vaccinated.