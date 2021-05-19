Four coronavirus patients die at Nishtar Hospital

MULTAN: Four coronavirus patients died at Nishtar Hospital, Multan during the last 24 hours. According to the hospital officials, Muhammad Rafique, 60, of Muzaffargarh, Muhammad Siddique, 75, Muhammad Ramazan, 55, and Maqsooda Bibi, 60, of Multan had tested positive for coronavirus and died at Nishtar Hospital during treatment.

Reportedly, some 238 suspected and confirmed coronavirus patients are getting treatment at the hospital. Some 86 people had tested positive for the virus during the last 24 hours in Multan division out of 1,295 people.

In Multan district some 70 people had tested positive for coronavirus out of 594 people. In Khanewal district only an individual had tested positive for the virus out of ten people, who were tested for the virus. In Lodhran district only one person had tested positive for the virus out of 179 people. In Vehari district, five people had tested positive for the virus out of 420.