Punjab governor announces Rs100m fund for Palestinians

LAHORE: Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar while announcing Rs100 million fund for the Palestinian people in collaboration with the business community has said they are launching campaign â€˜Give Peace and Freedom to Palestineâ€™.

I will get in touch with the European and British members of parliament and Israeli terrorism will be exposed, he said. No one in Pakistan can even think of recognising Israel unless Palestine will be given freedom.

He was addressing Solidarity Palestine Conference at Governor House and talking to the media here on Tuesday. During the conference resolutions were also unanimously passed to express solidarity with the Palestinian people and against the ongoing Israeli terrorism.

Addressing the media on the occasion, Governor Muhammad Sarwar said he would like to thank Gohar Ejaz of the friends of Lahore, SM Munir, Mian Ahsan and others from the business community who have made contributionsto the fund of Rs100 million for the Palestinian people.

We will not leave the Palestinian people alone and more aid will be given to the Palestinians. I am in touch with European and British members of parliament and I am going to the United States on Friday to meet with members of parliament and human rights organizations there.

Israeli terrorism on the Palestinian people has left Hitler behind in atrocities but the time has come that Palestine and Kashmir will be free and the resolution to the Kashmir and Palestine conflict is necessary for world peace, he added.

Senator Waleed Iqbal said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is committed to uniting the entire Muslim Ummah against Israeli aggression. I call on the leadership of all Islamic countries to go beyond personal and political interests and unite for the solution of the Palestinian and the Kashmir issue.

Israel is violating human rights as well as international law, he said. In his address, Khurram Nawaz Gandapur said that 220 million Pakistanis are united on Palestine issue and it is time for the Muslim Ummah, including Pakistan, to unite and save the Palestinian people from Israeli terrorism because there is a genocide going on in Palestine and the time has come that the Muslim world must unite and give a befitting response to Israeli violence, he added.

Justice (retd) Nasira Javed said in the West when it comes to human rights, everyone is united, but even the human rights activists have become silent spectators on Israeli terrorism and no doubt the silence of international organisations including human rights is no less than a crime.

It is tantamount to killing humanity. If the issue of Palestine and Kashmir is not resolved, world peace will remain a dream, she said. Farid Ahmad Paracha said Pakistanis are in agony over suffering of their Palestinian brothers and sisters at the hands of Israeli aggression.

He called on international organisations and the United Nations to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and grant human rights to the Palestinians. Addressing the conference, PML-Q MNA Ch Salik Hussain strongly condemned Israeli terrorism and said that the Muslim will have to unite for the cause of Palestinians.

PML-Q Ch Salik Hussain, Siren Pakistan Chairman Muhammad Akram Ch, Barrister of Pakistan Peopleâ€™s Party Amir Hussain, Mian Ahsan, SM Munir, wife of Governor Ms Perveen Sarwar, Vice-Chancellor GCU Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi, senior journalist Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami, Salman Ghani and Irshad Ahmad Arif were present among others.