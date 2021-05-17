Woman, child die in wall collapse

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A woman and a child died when a mud-thatched wall collapsed in Khaisur area here on Sunday. The incident took place at the home of one Khursheed when a mud-wall collapsed during a wedding ceremony, leaving a woman and a child dead. The local people later retrieved the bodies on self-help basis from the debris.