Mon May 17, 2021
Our Correspondent
May 17, 2021

Woman, child die in wall collapse

National

Our Correspondent
May 17, 2021

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A woman and a child died when a mud-thatched wall collapsed in Khaisur area here on Sunday. The incident took place at the home of one Khursheed when a mud-wall collapsed during a wedding ceremony, leaving a woman and a child dead. The local people later retrieved the bodies on self-help basis from the debris.

