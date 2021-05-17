FC distributes Eid packages among families

TANK: The Frontier Corps Headquarters South Saturday distributed Eid packages among 300 deserving families at Ahmad Waam and Kotkai areas of South Waziristan. On the directives of Inspector General FC South Major General Umar Bashir, the FC officials distributed Eid packages among deserving families.

The officials also distributed sports kits among the children from 300 families. The residents appreciated FC South for its welfare activities in the area. The people lauded the role of armed forces in providing relief to the needy. The people thanked IG FC for the welfare initiatives in South Waziristan.