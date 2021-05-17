close
Mon May 17, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 17, 2021

FC distributes Eid packages among families

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 17, 2021

TANK: The Frontier Corps Headquarters South Saturday distributed Eid packages among 300 deserving families at Ahmad Waam and Kotkai areas of South Waziristan. On the directives of Inspector General FC South Major General Umar Bashir, the FC officials distributed Eid packages among deserving families.

The officials also distributed sports kits among the children from 300 families. The residents appreciated FC South for its welfare activities in the area. The people lauded the role of armed forces in providing relief to the needy. The people thanked IG FC for the welfare initiatives in South Waziristan.

Latest News

More From Pakistan