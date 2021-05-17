12 more shopping malls sealed in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Twelve more shopping malls and a restaurant were sealed for violating lockdown/corona SOPs in the district while 33 persons were arrested and fined Rs 47,000 for not wearing masks on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali stated that 1,565 shopping malls, 343 restaurants, 113 private schools, 45 marriage halls, seven private offices, a bus stand and four grocery shops had been sealed, 123 public transport vehicles impounded and 396 people arrested for not wearing masks since March 15, 2021. He directed the assistant commissioners to ensure implementation on corona SOPs in letter and spirit as there was zero tolerance in this regard.