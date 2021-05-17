Another 7 die of corona, 111 more test positive

Rawalpindi: As many as 111 new patients have been tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 in the last 24 hours from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district while the virus has claimed another seven lives from the twin cities on the third day of Eidul Fitr that has taken death toll from the region to 1,660 on Sunday.

Data collected by ‘The News’ reveals that as many as 20 patients from the twin cities have died of the illness from ‘Chand Raat’ to the third day of Eid. The total number of patients so far reported from the twin cities has reached 102,372.

In-charge District COVID-19 Cell Rawalpindi Dr. Hafiz Muhammad Jawad Zahid informed ‘The News’ on Sunday that the positivity rate of COVID-19 from Rawalpindi district has been reported as 3.72 per cent in the last 24 hours.

He said a total of 185,632 persons have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 from the district including 166,380 individuals from the general public and 192,252 healthcare workers.

It is worth mentioning here that the number of active cases of COVID-19 from the twin cities has been on a decline for the last week or so but still it makes 14 per cent of active cases present in the country. On Sunday, there were a total of 68,819 active cases of COVID-19 in Pakistan of which 9670 belong to the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

In the last 24 hours, the virus claimed four more lives from ICT taking the death toll from the federal capital to 731. The total number of patients so far tested positive from the federal capital reached 79,123 after confirmation of 96 cases in the last 24 hours. To date, a total of 69,557 patients from ICT have recovered while the number of active cases of the disease has got to 8,835.

Meanwhile, after another three COVID-19 deaths from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours, the death toll from the district got to 929. As many as 15 more patients have been tested positive from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 23,249 of which 21,485 patients have recovered.

According to the district health department Rawal-pindi, a total of 65 confirmed patients were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in town while 770 patients were in home isolation in the district on Sunday.