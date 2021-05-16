Economic woes have increased manifold: Hamza

LAHORE : PML-N central vice-president and leader of the opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz Sharif has said with inflation, unemployment and economic woes have increased manifold.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, he said God has taught and encouraged all the Muslims to fulfill needs of the poor and deserving people over personal needs. “It is a very popular practice in the sight of Allah Almighty to take care of our weak and needy brothers and sisters,” he said and urged that special prayers should be offered for safety from corona and welfare of humanity including the Muslim Ummah.