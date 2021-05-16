Waiting for the vaccine

The US has vaccinated around 32 percent of its 107 million people – and about 45 percent of the population has received at least one dose. To date, Pakistan has vaccinated around 3.32 million people – or just 0.8 percent of its population of 216 million. The percentage of vaccinations per 100 people also stands at just 1.53 percent, against the global average of 16.44 percent. The Pakistan Medical Association believes that the country will need at least a decade to inoculate every citizen if the country continues its vaccination drive at the current pace.

Our rulers must come up with an effective plan to vaccinate all citizens in a timely manner.

Mohammad Asad Malik

Rawalpindi