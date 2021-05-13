Muslims urged to unite to protect Palestinians

LAHORE: Tanzeem-e-Islami (TI) ameer Shujauddin Shaikh has said that protecting and defending the Palestinians is the utmost religious obligation of Muslim Ummah since the holy mosque and land enjoyed a highly sacred status.

Condemning the Israeli genocide of unarmed Palestinian citizens and worshippers inside the holy mosque, in a statement on Wednesday, he questioned why those Western organisations which championed the rights of even the animals remained silent on the bloodshed of innocent Muslim men, women and children. He said Almighty Allah will certainly provide Muslim rulers with His benevolence and succor if they rose to defend His Deen and worshippers.