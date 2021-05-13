Bilawal pays rich tribute to martyrs of May 12 massacre

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has paid rich tributes to the martyrs of the May 12, 2007 massacre who were brutally assassinated on the streets of Karachi at the hands of the then dictator and his henchmen.

In his message on the 14th martyrdom anniversary on Wednesday, he expressed grief on the precious lives lost during the mayhem and described the tragedy as one of the saddest incidents in the history of Pakistan, which could not be forgotten. “Agony suffered by the families of all those, including workers of the PPP and other democratic parties, lawyers and common people is still felt by all even after more than a decade,” he added.

Bilawal said the sacrifices given for the cause of an independent judiciary by the May 12 martyrs would not go in vain despite the big question that those who were killed during the struggle for the freedom of the judiciary had not got justice themselves as yet.

The fact was that time had already avenged those who masterminded the brutal massacre of innocent lives, he said. However, he added, those who raised fists as a sign of the victory over this tragedy should not have been allowed to go free and stay above the law.

The PPP chairman asked whether or not the “law of necessity” still didn’t hover around us and the judicial system. He said the dreams of people who struggled, resisted and rendered innumerable sacrifices against martial laws and partial laws would come true one day. He also reiterated his commitment that when the PPP returned to power it would eliminate the anti-people complexities in the system and would simplify the criminal justice system so that the culprits did not go scot-free but faced the music.