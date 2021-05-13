2 more die of COVID-19 in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: Two more patients died of coronavirus while 26 others reported positive for the fatal virus in the district on Wednesday.

An official said that two women patients identified as Amtari Bibi, a resident of Khandar, and Dil Araa of Malikabad, were infected by Covid-19 and were under treatment at the Qazi Medical complex, Nowshera.

However, they died while battling for life for the last several days.

The official added that 26 more suspected patients reported positive for the coronavirus that took the number of patients suffering from the viral infection to 5,085. He said that 4,089 Covid-19 patients had recovered after medical treatment in the district so far.

Meanwhile, 180 more shops sealed and dozens of shopkeepers were arrested as the district administration along with personnel of police and army continued action against violation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) to contain the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.