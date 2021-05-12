Six more die from COVID-19 in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Six more COVID-19 patients died in Faisalabad on Tuesday.

According to a spokesperson for the Health Department, the COVID-19 death toll rose to 955 in the district and 77 people tested positive for coronavirus during the last 24 hours. He said that 1,326 tests for coronavirus were conducted in public and private sectors during the same period. He said that so far 17,075 patients had recovered from the disease while total active cases in Faisalabad had reached 2,003. He said that 334 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 beds at General Hospital Ghulam Muhammadabad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 214 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, while 86 at DHQ Hospital and 66 were admitted to General Hospital Ghulam Muhammadabad. Moreover 1,176 patients are in home isolation, he added.

DISTRIBUTION OF RICE BAGS BEGINS: The distribution of rice bags donated by Saudi Arabia has begun.In this regard, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Khurram Pervez distributed rice bags received by Hayat Foundation under King Salman Humanitarian Aid among the needy people at the Deputy Commissioner Office on Tuesday. According to Project Manager Hayat Foundation M Nadeem advocate, almost 1,000 bags of rice would be distributed in Faisalabad. He added that these bags of rice were being distributed among the needy people in other areas, including Social Welfare Office D Ground, Ismail City, Naghebanpura, Nishatabad, Sheikh Colony and Thikriwala before Eid.

22 SHOPPING MALLS SEALED: As many as 22 more shopping malls and one restaurant were sealed due to violation of corona SOPs. The cases were registered against 396 persons and fine of Rs 48,000 was imposed. DC Muhammad Ali stated that 1,332 shopping malls, 335 restaurants, 113 private schools and 44 marriage halls were sealed and 98 public transports were seized for violating corona SOPs since March 15, 2021. He directed to the AC implementation of corona SOPs should be implemented in letter and spirit and there was zero tolerance in this regard.

CORONA SOPS CHECKED: DC Muhammad Ali visited various areas to check implementation of lockdown/ corona SOPs and took action against violators and handed over them to police.

He also arrested persons travelling on motorcycles and cars without face mask. Apprising of the dangers of corona virus, he said to cooperation with the district administration in the preventive measures to reduce the ongoing threat of corona. Stressing on the need of strict implementation of corona SOPs, he ordered the assistant commissioners and other administrative officers to ensure implementation of government guidelines in all cases where there was no room for negligence.

He said that in exceptional circumstances, it was always necessary to take extraordinary measures and taking precautionary measures is the only effective way to deal with the coronavirus.