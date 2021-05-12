Two Lesco employees killed by colleague

LAHORE: Two employees of Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) were murdered by their colleague in Saidpur Grid Station, Iqbal Town, on Tuesday.

Ishaq Masih, son of Imam Masih, and 38-year-old Amjad were murdered. Both victims were residents of Qazi Town, Multan Road. Police arrested Usman, the victims’ colleague, who had confessed to killing both Ishaq and Amjad at the grid station and escaped unnoticed. The accused had an exchange of harsh words with Amjad a few days ago and nursed grudge against him. The bodies were removed to morgue.