Govt hiding its incompetence by reopening Hudaibiya, says PML-N

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb Tuesday said Hudaibiya Papers Mills reference was legally dismissed for want of evidence but the government was reopening the reference to hide its incompetence.

Talking to the media here, she said people were drowning in the flood of inflation but instead of getting a briefing on inflation or coronavirus, Prime Minister Imran Khan got a briefing on Shahbaz Sharif’s bail after returning from Saudi Arabia.

Marriyum said not a single case of corruption had proved against the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif adding that Ashiana and Saaf Pani cases had been made against Shehbaz.

She said the government had failed to prove even a single allegation in the court against the opposition leader.

On Monday, the PMLN spokesperson while reacting to the statement of Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on the government’s decision to reinvestigate the Hudaibiya Paper Mills case said the government had admitted that all NAB cases against Shehbaz Sharif were false.

She said by ordering a new investigation in Hudaibiya Paper Mills, Imran Khan had admitted that all the NAB cases against Shehbaz Sharif were fake. Ganda Nala Multan and Lahore Metros and cases of assets in excess of income were based on political revenge, she added.

Marriyum asked why the rented spokespersons did not tell that the NAB had gone to the Supreme Court after the High Court quashed the case and the Supreme Court also upheld the decision.

She asked the government to pay attention to inflation, unemployment, economic catastrophe and avoid challenging the patience of the people anymore. “By such actions, you are making the people angrier,” she added.