India is in the middle of the worst healthcare crisis. In its capital city, Delhi, the situation is scary. Critically ill patients are being turned away from both private and public hospitals. Pakistan should learn lessons from the neighbouring country. Here, people are not following precautionary measures. They are not maintaining a six-foot distance at public places or wearing face masks. Since last year, ever since the restrictions were eased, thousands of people attended wedding ceremonies and other public gatherings. No one paid attention to the deadly virus which was wreaking havoc across the world. Now, some officials from Sindh’s healthcare department have started using social networking sites to raise awareness among people regarding this disease. However, a lot more is needed to be done to encourage people to follow SOPs. The government should start awareness campaigns to convince people to stay at home and avoid public gatherings. The officials who have started such awareness programmes on their own should be encouraged. The government should provide assistance to these people as well so that they can reach out to more people. We can’t afford to have an India-like situation. We need to listen to the government’s instructions and play our part in this fight against the virus which has claimed tens of thousands of lives in our country.

Shafique Hussain Wassan

Sanghar