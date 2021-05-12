Masks donated

LAHORE:Anjuman-e-Hilal-e-Ahmar Pakistan has donated 5,000 N-95 masks for the doctors and medical staff serving at the corona front in Lahore General Hospital.

Chairman Red Crescent Society Ibrar-ul-Haq handed over these masks to Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar and assured him of his fullest cooperation in the future as well. MS LGH Dr Abdul Razzaq and other administrative doctors were also present on the occasion.