Rawalpindi Ring Road scam forces bureaucratic changes

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Secretary Jawwad Rafique Malik on Monday shuffled at least six mid-career officers after completion of a government inquiry into the Rawalpindi Ring Road scandal.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (R) Muhammad Anwarul Haq, Deputy Commissioner Attock Ali Anan Qamar and Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenew) Capt (R) Shoaib Ali have been removed from their posts with immediate effect and directed to report to the Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD).

Sources said that the inquiry revealed changes in the actual plan of the Rawalpindi Ring Road and changes to create new road infrastructures to benefit some influential persons. It is estimated that the changes would have added an additional Rs25 billion to the projected cost of the plan of Rs40 billion. Implementation on the plan was stopped at the orders of Prima Minister Imran Khan once he was apprised of the scam.

Deputy Commissioner Chakwal Capt (R) Bilal Hashim has been given the additional charge of the Rawalpindi District. Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Attock, Shehyar [sic] Arif Khan has been given additional charge of the post of deputy commissioner Attock, while Additional Deputy Commissioner General Capt (R) Qasim Ijaz will also take care of the Revenue Dept of Rawalpindi District.

Assistant Commissioner Rawalpindi Saddar Ghulam Abbas and Assistant Commissioner Fateh Jang Muhammad Azeem Shaukat Awan have also been asked to report to the Punjab S&GAD.

The prime minister earlier had directed Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to launch a probe into the scam.