Man kills two in ‘Karo-Kari’

SUKKUR: A man shot dead his wife and her friend over alleged adultery in Naushahro Feroze on Monday.Reports said the accused, Ishaq Mari, shot dead his wife Azra and her alleged friend Badal Majeedano after he declared them ‘Karo Kari’ in village Allah Bakhsh Mari near Bhirya city, Naushahro Feroze district. The police shifted the bodies to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities. Meanwhile, the accused managed to escape from the crime scene.