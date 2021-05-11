FIA starts probe against USC warehouse in-charges

SUKKUR: A team of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Sukkur Zone, conducted raids on the warehouses of Utility Stores Corporation in Kandhkot, Shikarpur, Pir-jo-Goth and other cities to investigate irregularities of the store in-charges, especially in subsidised items.

The FIA sources said the government has given Ramazan subsidy to the people on a number of food items, including ghee, rice, cooking oil, flour, sugar and others, but the store in-charges were selling these items to shopkeepers. The FIA said the stock of the warehouses of Utility Stores in those cities was being verified and the FIA had found serious irregularities in the data.