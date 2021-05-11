14 held for defying coronavirus lockdown in Multan

MULTAN: Joint teams of the city district administration, police and Rangers arrested fourteen violators of lockdown on Monday.

According to officials, six coronavirus-induced lockdown violators were arrested from the walled city, five from Mumtazabad and three from different localities of the city. Cases have been registered against the accused. The authorities also sealed 33 shops over violating the COVID-19 lockdown. The authorities also impounded seven buses for carrying more than 50 per cent passengers and imposed Rs 230,000 fine upon violators.

Joint teams of city district administration, police and Rangers arrested three people over defying coronavirus-induced lockdown and SOPs on Monday. According to officials, cases were registered against 14 individuals for COVID-19 SOPs violations.

The authorities sealed 26 shops and impounded seven buses and imposed Rs 230,000 fine on violators over violating coronavirus norms. The authorities enforced lockdown in city areas. Teams constituted by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shehzad were deployed at railway stations, general bus stands and famous markets in the city. Joint teams of forces patrolled different areas round-the-clock.