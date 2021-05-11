Chaotic centres

On May 5, I visited one of Lahore’s Covid-19 vaccination centres (Walton Road). I reached there at 8pm and found out that all tokens were issued.

Many people were sent back. The healthcare authorities are requested to ensure that the elderly and those who are receiving the second dose of the vaccine don’t have to wait for hours. It is extremely difficult to wait that long in hot weather at this age.

Also, the centre was chaotic and there wasn’t anyone to manage the large crowd. On that day, I couldn’t get my second dose.

A Khan

Lahore