PFUJ demands immediate production of missing journalist

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) on Sunday demanded immediate production of journalist Mudassar Naaru who has been missing since the last three years. His artist and activist wife Saddaf Chughtai expired due to a sudden cardiac arrest on Saturday after a long wait and struggle for her husband, leaving behind their three-year-old child Sachal.

PFUJ President Shahzada Zulfiqar and Secretary General Nasir Zaidi in a press statement expressed serious concern over the disappearance of Mudassar Nauru since 20-08-2018. His whereabouts are still not known ever since then.

They have called upon Prime Minister Imran Khan and Human Rights minister Shireen Mazari to look into the case of Mudassar Naaru sympathetically as his son is left alone without his parents after the death of Naaru’s wife Saddaf Chughtai last night in Lahore.

“It is strange that a journalist has been missing since long which sent his entire family in a serious crisis but the State is indifferent” the statement said.

The PFUJ has shown serious concern over the situation and demanded probe into the mysterious death of Saddaf Chughtai by an independent commission.