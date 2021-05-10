Ramazan Bazaars to be wrapped up today

Rawalpindi : The local administration, Rawalpindi has directed all stall holders to remove their stalls from Ramazan Sasta Bazaars here on Sunday.

A notification to this effect was issued by Punjab government in which Chief Minister Usman Buzdar announced to end Ramazan Sasta Bazaars in the province including Rawalpindi from today (Monday) some four days ahead of Eidul Fitr.

The stall holders and customers were strongly protesting this decision regarding the end of Ramazan Sasta Bazaars four days before Eidul Fitr.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan some two days back in a press conference in Rawalpindi told media persons that the government is going to convert Ramazan Sasta Bazaars into ‘Eid Bazaars’.

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi Captain (r) Anwar-ul-Haq told ‘The News’ that on the directions of the Punjab government they have ended all Ramazan Sasta Bazaars. “Sunday was the last day of Ramazan Sasta Bazaars,” he claimed. He also said that he has directed all stall holders to remove their stalls from bazaars immediately. He said that the Punjab government yet not issued any direction to establish Eid Bazaars in place of Ramazan Sasta Bazaars. I don’t have any information regarding establishing Eid Bazaar in Rawalpindi, he said.

Punjab government had established total 309 ‘Ramazan Sasta Bazaars’ in the province where public was buying all eatable items at subsidized prices during the holy month of Ramazan. The local management had established 10 bazaars in Rawalpindi.

Talking to ‘The News’ different stall holders in Ramazan Sasta Bazaars said that the local administration had assured us to continue bazaars till 30th of Ramazan. But, the local administration directed us to remove all stalls on Sunday, they denounced.