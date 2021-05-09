PHC fines hospital over violation of corona SOPs

LAHORE : The Punjab Healthcare Commission on Saturday has imposed a fine on a private hospital for violating corona standard operating procedures (SOPs).

As per details, Bilal Hospital in Rawalpindi was treating COVID-19 patients. During the previous days, a team of the PHC inspected the premises to check the implementation of the corona SOPs and regulations, and it was found out that the Hospital was violating the procedures, and provided incomplete information about the COVID-19 patients.

After this, its administration was summoned to appear before a hearing committee of the PHC, which imposed a fine of Rs150,000 on the Hospital and warned its administration of further stringent action if the treatment protocols were not fully implemented. During the last week, the PHC had also imposed a fine of Rs100,000 on another hospital for providing incomplete information about the corona patients.

The Commission has directed all the private hospitals of the province to fully implement directions of the PHC and provincial health departments.

Moreover, the Commission will continue with its inspections during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays so that better treatment facilities are available to all patients, especially of COVID-19.