‘Coronavirus SOPs implementation improved with army support’

GUJRANWALA: Commissioner Zulfiqar Ahmad Ghuman Friday a visible improvement was witnessed in the implementation of coronavirus SOPs with the support of Pakistan Army.

In a meeting with Brigadier Ahmed, Lieutenant Colonel Khalid and other Army officers at his office, the commissioner said officers and jawans of Pakistan Army and Rangers had performed duties with national spirit in the implementation of coronavirus SOPs and the whole nation acknowledges brave and patriotic steps of Pakistan Army for the homeland and its citizens.

The commissioner said with the support of Pakistan Army there had been a marked improvement in the implementation of coronavirus SOPs. However, the people were still not fully aware of their national responsibility in this regard and they must be given maximum awareness regarding social distance, wearing masks and other security measures.

All possible resources must be mobilised to ensure that the efforts of national institutions were successful and the spread of the virus was stopped, he maintained.