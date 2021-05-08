Malik urges EU Parliament to withdraw resolution

ISLAMABAD: Former interior minister and Chairman Institute of Research and Reforms (IRR) Rehman Malik has urged the president of the European Parliament to withdraw its resolution against Pakistan and bring a resolution of economic sanctions against India for misusing the EU soil for a malicious propaganda against Pakistan. In a letter to President European Parliament David Maria Sassoli, he said the people of Pakistan are shocked by the resolution adopted by the European Parliament on 29 April, 2021, calling for a review of trade relations with Pakistan and ending its eligibility for the Generalised Scheme of Preferences (GSP) status. Making the letter public at a press conference, Malik said interviews and public research conducted by the Institute of Research and Reforms (IRR) shows that the people of Pakistan have taken the EU Parliament resolution as interference in the sovereignty of Pakistan. He said they considered it highly discriminatory, interference in Pakistan's internal affairs and against international interfaith harmony. He said the people of Pakistan have great respect for all religions including Christianity and there is no religious discrimination in Pakistan.