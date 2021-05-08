close
Sat May 08, 2021
May 8, 2021

Ahsan Iqbal added to ECL

Top Story

 
May 8, 2021

ISLAMABAD: PMLN leader Ahsan Iqbal's name has been added to the Exit Control List (ECL) by the interior ministry, sources said Friday. The former federal minister is accused of causing losses worth billions to the national exchequer by initiating the Narowal Sports City Complex project in his home constituency.

The National Accountability Bureau says the sports city project was conceived on the instruction of Iqbal without any feasibility in 1999. Former Pakistan Sports Board director-general Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera, Sarfraz Rasool, ministry of planning officer Asif Sheikh and a private contractor named Muhammad Ahmed were also charged for their involvement in the case.

