Govt using NAB to suppress opponents: Shahbaz

LAHORE: Bashir Memon’s interview has exposed the NAB-Niazi nexus and proved that the government used in the past and is still using the National Accountability Bureau as a tool for suppressing the political opponents.

This was stated by PMLN president and leader of the opposition in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif while talking to the media, here on Friday. He said it was he who, for the first time, spoke about the NAB-Niazi nexus, which was later proved by Bashir Memon's statement after three years.

He said he had not seen such a manipulative and fascist government in his life. When asked why he did not meet Maulana Fazlur Rehman during his visit to Islamabad, he said he was not aware of his presence in the Capital and he believed that the Maulana would have gone to his village to observe Aitkaaf there. “When the Maulana’s secretary contacted us we have already left for Lahore,” Shahbaz explained adding that “now we have an appointment after Eid”.

Shahbaz appreciated the media over his court appearances coverage even in the scorching heat. About participating in the electoral reforms of the government, Shahbaz said whenever he talked about a charter of economy, the government termed the opposition thieves. He said now it would be a collective matter and the PDM [Pakistan Democratic Movement] would decide on it together. Later, Shehbaz Sharif also met a delegation of party parliamentarians and appreciated the efforts of party leaders including Maryam Nawaz for strengthening the party.