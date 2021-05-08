First-ever female Hindu aspirant joins PAS

SUKKUR: Dr Sana Ramchand, first female Hindu, qualified for Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) formally known as District Management Group (DMG).

Sana has been selected for Pakistan Administrative Service after she managed to clear the Central Superior Services (CSS) examinations-2020 and also cleared her interview. She became the first-ever female Hindu Assistant Commissioner. Dr Sana belongs to village Chak, district Shikarpur, and after completing MBBS was serving as an RMO at SIUT Karachi.