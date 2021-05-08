close
Sat May 08, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 8, 2021

First-ever female Hindu aspirant joins PAS

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 8, 2021

SUKKUR: Dr Sana Ramchand, first female Hindu, qualified for Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) formally known as District Management Group (DMG).

Sana has been selected for Pakistan Administrative Service after she managed to clear the Central Superior Services (CSS) examinations-2020 and also cleared her interview. She became the first-ever female Hindu Assistant Commissioner. Dr Sana belongs to village Chak, district Shikarpur, and after completing MBBS was serving as an RMO at SIUT Karachi.

Latest News

More From Pakistan