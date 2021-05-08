Hot, dry weather forecast

LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather was observed in Lahore here Friday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said a westerly wave was affecting upper parts of the country. They predicted that hot and dry weather was likely to prevail in most plain areas of the country. However, thunderstorm was expected in Pothohar region, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall was recorded at several cities, including Malam Jabba 09, Pattan 07, Kalam, Kakul, Saidu Sharif 02, Khanpur 05, Gujrat 04, Bahawalpur (City 04, Airport 02), Hafizabad 02, Bagrote 03, Jacobabad, Sukkur 02 and Larkana 01. Maximum temperature in Lahore was 36.4°C while minimum was 23.4°C.