PM Imran Khan put Shahbaz on blacklist for political revenge: Marriyum Aurangzeb

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PMLN) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb has said the name of party president and opposition leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif was never on the exit control list (ECL).

In a statement issued here on Friday, in response to Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry’s statement, she said Prime Minister Imran Khan added the names of his political opponents, including Shahbaz Sharif, in the blacklist to take political revenge. “Shahbaz Sharif's name has been included in the blacklist on the basis of money-laundering allegations of billions, but nothing has been proved in any court,” she added.

She said that it was illegal for the government to blacklist Shahbaz Sharif. She said the names of terrorists and anti-state people were included in the blacklist. Considering Shahbaz Sharif's travel request, the court has allowed him to go abroad for once, the PML-N spokesperson said, adding the foreign funding case was an open and shut case of money laundering of billions against [PM] Imran Khan.

She said that not catching the culprits of flour scam, sugar thieves, BRT Peshawar, Malam Jabba robbery, and money laundering of trillions of foreign funds was a real joke with the law. It was a joke with the law that the culprits who stole Rs122 billion in LNG and Rs500 billion in medicines were not caught, she added.