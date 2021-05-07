close
Fri May 07, 2021
May 7, 2021

Firdous calls on PM

National

May 7, 2021

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was present on the occasion. Firdous apprised the prime minister of the performance of Sahult Bazaars and ongoing projects of public welfare. She informed the prime minister about the problems being faced by people and availability of edibles in Ramazan Bazaars. The prime minister said effective measures should be taken for providing maximum relief to people. He directed monitoring the prices of edibles and establishing a digital directorate in the Information Department.

