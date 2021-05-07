NPHS foundation stone laid in Jalalpur Pirwala

MULTAN: Like in other cities of Punjab, the foundation stone of the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme (NPHS) has been laid in Jalalpur Pirwala where 104 houses will be constructed.

The housing scheme is being set up on 32 Kanal and 14 Marlas. Prime Minister Imran Khan laid the foundation stone of the project through video link on Thursday at a ceremony organized at the Multan Sports Complex. Parliamentarians and government officials unveiled the foundation stone at the ceremony. Among those who participated in the inauguration were MNA Ahmed Hassan Dehar, MPA Javed Akhtar Ansari, Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood, RPO Khurram Ali Shah, Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad and CPO Munir Masood Marth.

Talking on the occasion, Ahmed Hassan Dehar said Prime Minister Imran Khan had promised to provide 5 million houses. The PTI government is moving towards fulfillment of this promise. As many as 130 places have been selected to establish Naya Pakistan Housing Schemes around the country before June.

He said citizens will be able to own their house at a cost of Rs 1.4 million. A subsidy of Rs 300,000 is being given on each house. A loan of one million rupees would be given to the members of the scheme on 3pc mark-up. The monthly installment will be only Rs 10,000.