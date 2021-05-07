Pensioners are one of the most neglected and hard-hit segments of our society. They receive a nominal sum of monthly pension which isn’t enough to meet the every-increasing prices of essential commodities and services. Last year, when the country was going through a time of financial stringency, the government didn’t increase the salaries and pensions of government employees. Later, current government employees took to the streets to demand a raise in their salaries. Following the protests, the government announced an increase in the salaries of federal government employees. However, old pensioners remained ignored.

The government will soon announce the financial budget for the financial year 2021-2022. We hope that it will announce a 20 to 25 percent increase in pensions.

M Sharafat Ali Zia

Islamabad