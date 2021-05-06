Yemen used to be one of the most beautiful countries in the world. Now, it has become a shocking picture of ruins. In its report that was published in 2019, the UN had concluded that Yemen was in the middle of the world’s worst humanitarian crisis. The report further added that almost 24 million people needed assistance and protection. Even today, millions of children are at risk of starvation. The never-ending war has badly damaged the country’s medical and educational infrastructure. As Yemen struggles to survive, the world continues to ignore the plight of the people of Yemen. A majority of the country’s total population has been pushed below the poverty line.

Although US President Joe Biden has announced that the US will end its support in the Yemen war, the conflict is far from being over. Sincere efforts should be made to bring peace back to Yemen.

Mehran Ali Tipu

Lahore