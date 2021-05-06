Exhibition of ancient Quranic manuscripts ends

Rawalpindi : The week-long unique and impressive exhibition of ancient Quranic manuscripts and works of Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) Era, organised by Punjab Arts Council and Khaneh Farhang Iran, was concluded at Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) here Wednesday with an impressive moment of heavy attendance by art lovers of ancient Islamic calligraphy.

The exhibition also contained 700-year-old Quranic manuscripts besides masterpieces of art works by renowned calligraphist Muhammad Azeem Iqbal.

Senior Vice President Pakistan Muslim League (Q) Zeba Naz graced the ceremony as the chief guest who visited the exhibition along with Naheed Manzoor and Director Waqar Ahmad.

Addressing the closing ceremony, Zeba Naz said that the exhibition of manuscripts of Holy Quran was a source of spiritual joy and a manifestation of the common property of Muslims.

She said that promotion of mutual harmony and tolerance among Muslims was essential in the current situation and the Punjab Arts Council Rawalpindi had played an important role in this regard.

Zeba Naz said that after seeing more than 50 works of calligraphic art by Muhammad Azeem Iqbal, the memory of the Prophet’s era was also refreshed because this calligrapher has tried to fill his works with the same color as at that time where so many facilities were not available and the Qur’an was preserved by writing on whatever was available.