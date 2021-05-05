CIA arrests eight criminals

Islamabad: The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police has arrested eight criminals of two gangs, a police spokesman said on Tuesday.

The action was made in line with strict directives by DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmad Kausar. The DIG asked police officials that to curb crime and secure the city against criminals should be top priority of the department.

Subsequently, the SSP (Investigation) Atta ur-Rehman constituted a special police team under the supervision of DSP CIA Hakim Khan including Assistant Sub Inspectors (ASIs) Rana Tasneem, Usman Bashrat and others for surprise checking in various areas of the city.

The team nabbed three members of a criminal gang consisting of three women. They have been identified as Sulma bibi, Bushra bibi and Shamim bibi. Police team has recovered gold ornaments, cash and vehicle use in crime from their possession. The case has been registered against them and further investigation is underway from them.