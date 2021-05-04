Simbine spurs South Africa to World Relays victory

PARIS: Akani Simbine led South Africa’s 4x100m quartet to a dramatic victory at the World Athletics Relays in Poland on Sunday.

Simbine, a sub-10 second 100m runner, took over the baton three metres down on Brazil’s Paulo Andre Camilo de Oliveira but snatched victory on the line by a hundredth of a second in a time of 38.71sec.

The race in Silesia, Poland, was so close that the Brazilians were celebrating before the South Africans were announced as winners.

The Brazilians’ disappointment was compounded when they were then disqualified for running out of their lane.

In an incident-filled race, Ghana were also disqualified and Italy were promoted to second place in a time of 39.21, with Japan third in 39.42.