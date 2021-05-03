Axelsen tests positive for Covid, forfeits European badminton final

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
COPENHAGEN: Badminton world number two Viktor Axelsen was forced to withdraw from Sunday’s final of the European Championship in Kiev after testing positive for Covid-19.
Axelsen was to face fellow Dane Anders Antonsen, who claimed his first European title with a walkover.
“Top seed and defending champion Viktor Axelsen returned a second positive test for Covid-19, ruling him out of contesting the men’s singles final of the 2021 European Championships today,” Badminton Denmark announced on Sunday.
It said the 27-year-old Axelsen returned a first positive test after beating Finn Kalle Koljonen in the semi-finals on Saturday and must isolate in Kiev. “He will remain in hotel room quarantine for the next 13 days.” Axelsen, a singles bronze medallist at the Rio Olympics, said he was in good health.