10-bed triage area set up at LGH

LAHORE:A colour coding system has been introduced at emergency department of Lahore General Hospital where a special 10-bed triage area has been established for timely treatment and guidance of patients. According to the colour coding system patients would be provided immediate medical treatment keeping in view the intensity.

Principal Ameeruddin Medical College Prof Dr Al-freed Zafar has said that satisfactory arrangements have been made for the provision of immediate medical facilities in the emergency department which will help save the life of patients. Doctors, nurses and paramedical staff have been assigned their duties while 40 nurses will perform their work in three shifts. He said the hospital issued MR number to every patient which is mentioned in the computerised slip of the hospital. Patients are being treated well according to his previous history regarding MR number. He said under the vision of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid medical facilities are being provided in emergency ward where medicines, operation equipment, CT scan and other diagnostic facilities are being provided to every patient without any cost.