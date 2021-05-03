CM orders implementation of Covid-19 SOPs as he inspects uplift works

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah during his two-and-a-half-hour-long visit to various areas of Karachi on Sunday inspected ongoing development works, and reviewed cleanliness of drains and implementation of the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) in the city.

He was accompanied by Adviser on Law Murtaza Wahab, Chairman Planning and Development Board M Waseem, Finance Secretary Hassan Naqvi and Karachi Package Project Director (PD) Khalid Masroor.

Keamari Road

The CM on his visit to Keamari inspected the road from Gulbai to Y-junction, which is a 5.5-kilometre-long thoroughfare being constructed at a cost of Rs1 billion.

He said that the road was not only being constructed but widened. The width of each side of the road had been kept at 10.5 metres and for the first time, water and sewerage lines had also been laid in the area, he told people who had gathered on his arrival in the area. He added that there were six different drains crossing the main road which were also being reconstructed.

Shah inspected the cleanliness work of the SITE and Keamari drains and directed the contractor to remove the filth being taken out of the drains so that it did not cause littering in the area again. He directed the PD of the project to complete the ongoing work by the end of the next month. Over 65 per cent construction work of the road has been completed.

SITE

After Keamari, the CM visited the SITE area where a survey of 17 roads has been in final stages for their reconstruction. He visited all the roads to be reconstructed. The CM inspected the roads where the water board had started laying lines. The package to reconstruct 17 roads in SITE has been launched for Rs1.1 billion. These roads would be reconstructed after over 30 years.

Banaras and Maymar

Shah went to Banaras from SITE where he inspected the construction of the Orange Line project and found people were not observing the Covid-19 SOPs. He directed the district administration to implement the SOPs in true letter and spirit. In the Gulshan-e-Maymar area, the CM checked the quality and pace of development works and issued necessary directions to the PD.

Sectarian harmony

A delegation of the Jamaat Ahle Sunnat delegation led by Pir Sakhi Khalid Sultan Bahu called on the CM at the CM House and discussed various issues. The delegation comprised Maulana Akram Saeedi, Mohammad Farooq Awan, Syed Shah Abdul Haq, Rafeeq Shah and Hazeez-ur-Rehman.

The delegation discussed with the CM issues related to registration of madrasas, Covid-19 situation and its SOPs at mosques. Pir Bahu lauded the Sindh government’s efforts for promoting sectarian harmony in the province.

The CM said that it had been the policy of his government to take along people of different religions, sects and schools of thought. “I am also thankful to the Ulema of different schools of thought for guiding the government on different issues and supporting the government policies,” he said. He also praised the role of the Jamaat Ahle Sunnat in promoting sectarian harmony.