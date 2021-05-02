Nine COVID-19 deaths, 592 cases from twin cities

Islamabad : Coronavirus illness, COVID-19 outbreak is still much intense here in Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district despite a number of steps being taken by the concerned authorities including the imposition of smart lockdowns and closure of markets by evening as the positivity rate of the illness is still being recorded as well over eight per cent in the region.

According to District Health Officer ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia, the positivity rate of COVID-19 in ICT was recorded as 8.71 per cent on Saturday that had dropped down to eight per cent on April 27. It is important that the positivity rate recorded on Saturday from ICT was the highest in the last five days.

Data collected by ‘The News’ reveals that in the last 24 hours, as many as nine more patients have died of COVID-19 from the region taking the death toll to 1,572 while 592 new patients have been tested positive from ICT and Rawalpindi district taking the tally to 97,627.

The virus has claimed four more lives from ICT in the last 24 hours and five from Rawalpindi district while 431 new patients have been reported from the federal capital and 161 from Rawalpindi. To date, a total of 75,498 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from ICT and 22,129 from Rawalpindi.

A total of 62,320 patients from ICT have recovered from the illness and 19,518 from Rawalpindi while the number of active cases of the disease from the federal capital has got to 12,495 on Saturday and 1,722 from Rawalpindi.

To date, a total of 683 patients from ICT have died of COVID-19 while 889 patients from Rawalpindi have so far lost their lives due to the illness.

According to the district health office Rawalpindi, a total of 94 confirmed patients were admitted to the healthcare facilities in the district while 1,628 were in home isolation on Saturday.