Sit-in for Shia missing persons called off after talks with govt

Families of ‘missing Shia persons’ on Friday called off their sit-in, saying that they took the decision in view of the rising Covid-19 cases as well as after holding successful talks with the government and security agencies.

The announcement of calling off the sit-in was made by leaders of the Joint Action Committee for Shia Missing Persons during a press conference at the sit-in camp outside the Mazar-e-Quaid.

The action committee had started the sit-in on April 2. Speakers, including Allama Syed Ahmed Iqbal Rizvi, Allama Baqir Zaidi, the father of missing person Ali Haider, and the wife of missing person Abrar Hassan, said at the press conference that they had been holding a peaceful and organised protest sit-in for the past 28 days without disturbing anything and their protest even did not impede vehicular traffic.

The family members of missing persons thanked the committee’s leaders, the community’s elders and notables, and the media for their support for their legitimate demands. A speaker said that the government and security agencies had assured them of resolving the issue in phases. “Under that agreement, two people have returned.” The families warned that if the authorities did not honour their commitment, they could resume the protest.